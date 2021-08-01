Gamecocks offer senior Alabama LB Deuce Spurlock
Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy class of 2022 three-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock started the day with one offer from an SEC school - now he has two.
South Carolina defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder on Sunday, shortly after the Gamecocks first made contact.
