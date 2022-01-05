Gamecocks offer transfer portal wideout
South Carolina continues to search the NCAA transfer portal for instant-impact wide receivers and on Wednesday night the Gamecocks offered one of the FCS's best.
South Carolina extended an offer for James Madison redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., 24 hours after he hit the portal.
ALSO SEE: Transfer Portal Watch List
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound playmaker has also added Power 5 offers from Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.
A Highland Springs graduate from Richmond, Va., Wells had a massive redshirt freshman season accumulating 83 catches for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns, all JMU single-season records.
That came after an eight-game spring season in which Wells had 33 receptions for 603 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team in each category.
Wells ranks third all-time at JMU in career receiving touchdowns (21), ninth in career receiving yards (1,853) and ninth in career receptions (116) in a little over a season and a half played.
