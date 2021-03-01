@GamecockCentral

From South Carolina media relations

South Carolina officials today announced the launch of a new program aimed at getting fans back into Williams-Brice Stadium. The "Welcome Home" campaign will feature throwback pricing for Gamecock Football season tickets at the 2010 price of $320 plus applicable seat donation.

The special one-year price of $320 for the season coming as a nod to the ticket price in 2010, the last year of Head Coach Shane Beamer's first stop in Columbia.

"If we continue to stay diligent, hopefully we can have football this fall, fill up the stadium, and enjoy all the game day traditions we are accustomed to having," Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. "Our team has worked hard to come up with ticket pricing plans that will try and get you back. There is nothing like gameday at Williams-Brice - Gamecock Walk, 2001, Sandstorm, cheering on the Gamecocks. I hope to see you on these special Saturdays in the fall."

The promotional pricing is available for both new and renewal accounts. Due to the ongoing financial challenges, donors have the option of turning the discounted amount into a donation to benefit the COVID Resilience Fund.

Invoices have been posted to Gamecock Club member accounts who renewed their membership by the original January 31 deadline. The Gamecock Club membership deadline has been extended to March 31 to provide relief for those that need more time. The football ticket and parking deadline is set for May 21.

New football season tickets are on sale now including the four new club spaces and loge seating that opened in 2020. Visit theGamecockClub.com/WelcomeHome to learn more about football 2021.