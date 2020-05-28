 South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball showing heavy interest in top 55 center John Butler Jr.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 11:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gamecocks one of six pushing hard for top 75 center

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

John Butler Jr. has his fair share of interest from high-major suitors, but there are six currently standing out and showing the most interest.The Gamecocks are one of them, and they’re making a bi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}