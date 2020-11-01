 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks open as 8-point 'dog to A&M
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 15:42:58 -0600') }}

Gamecocks open as 8-point 'dog to A&M

The South Carolina football team opened as a touchdown and two-point conversation underdog to Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, according to CircaSports.

In the hours since the line was initially released, it's already moved slightly to Texas A&M -8.5.

The over/under on the game opened as 52.5.

South Carolina is 2-3 and is fresh off a bye week after losing to LSU the week before. Texas A&M, 4-1, is coming off a 42-31 victory over Vanderbilt.

Last season, A&M defeated South Carolina 30-6 in College Station after a narrow 26-23 A&M win in Columbia in 2018.

The Gamecocks and Aggies are set to square off this Saturday night at 7:00 at Williams-Brice Stadium on ESPN.

