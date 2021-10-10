 GamecockCentral - Gamecocks open as big favorites over Vanderbilt
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-10 13:41:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks open as big favorites over Vanderbilt

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The South Carolina football team opened as more than a two-touchdown favorite for next Saturday's (Oct. 16) matchup with Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks are a 16-point favorite over the Commodores, according to Circa Sports, which is routinely the first book to release lines on each Sunday afternoon.

Circa installed the over/under at 50 1/2.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3 SEC) are fresh off a 45-20 loss to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) lost 42-0 to Florida on Saturday.

The two teams are set for a 4:00 pm ET kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on the SEC Network.

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}