Gamecocks open as big favorites over Vanderbilt
The South Carolina football team opened as more than a two-touchdown favorite for next Saturday's (Oct. 16) matchup with Vanderbilt.
The Gamecocks are a 16-point favorite over the Commodores, according to Circa Sports, which is routinely the first book to release lines on each Sunday afternoon.
Circa installed the over/under at 50 1/2.
The Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3 SEC) are fresh off a 45-20 loss to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) lost 42-0 to Florida on Saturday.
The two teams are set for a 4:00 pm ET kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on the SEC Network.
