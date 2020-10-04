@GamecockCentral

Gamecocks open as double-digit favorites at Vanderbilt
Despite a disappointing 0-2 start to the season, South Carolina has opened as a double-digit favorite at Vanderbilt this Saturday.
The Gamecocks are 12-point favorites over the Commodores (0-2), according to Circa Sports.
South Carolina has won 11 straight games against Vanderbilt after scoring a 24-7 victory last season in Columbia.
The Gamecocks have started the 2020 slate with losses to Tennessee and Florida, while Vanderbilt has lost to Texas A&M and LSU.
The two teams are scheduled for a noon kickoff on SEC Network on Saturday.