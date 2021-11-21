Gamecocks open as double-digit underdogs
Rivalry week is officially here and despite the Gamecocks’ recent resurgence, South Carolina opens as a underdog for its season finale.
The Gamecocks are 14-point underdogs to Clemson with an over/under of 41 1/2, according to Circa Sports.
South Carolina (6-5, 3-5 SEC) are coming off a 21-17 win over Auburn Saturday night.
Clemson (8-3) defeated Wake Forest 48-27 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks and Tigers are scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium this upcoming Saturday night on SEC Network.
The two teams did not play last season due to Covid.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.