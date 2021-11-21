Gamecocks open as double-digit underdogs

Rivalry week is officially here and despite the Gamecocks’ recent resurgence, South Carolina opens as a underdog for its season finale.

The Gamecocks are 14-point underdogs to Clemson with an over/under of 41 1/2, according to Circa Sports.

South Carolina (6-5, 3-5 SEC) are coming off a 21-17 win over Auburn Saturday night.

Clemson (8-3) defeated Wake Forest 48-27 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium this upcoming Saturday night on SEC Network.

The two teams did not play last season due to Covid.