@GamecockCentral

One day after its worst loss of the season, the South Carolina football team opened as a 7-point underdog to Ole Miss on Sunday, according to CircaSports.

Vegas set the over/under on the game at 71.5.

Ole Miss, in its first year under new coach Lane Kiffin, sits at 2-4 and is coming off its bye week.

The Gamecocks, also 2-4, were defeated by Texas A&M 48-3 on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina and the Rebels are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Oxford on the SEC Network