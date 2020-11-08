@GamecockCentral

Gamecocks open as touchdown underdog to Ole Miss
One day after its worst loss of the season, the South Carolina football team opened as a 7-point underdog to Ole Miss on Sunday, according to CircaSports.
Vegas set the over/under on the game at 71.5.
Ole Miss, in its first year under new coach Lane Kiffin, sits at 2-4 and is coming off its bye week.
The Gamecocks, also 2-4, were defeated by Texas A&M 48-3 on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina and the Rebels are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Oxford on the SEC Network
