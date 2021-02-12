Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis is only a rising sophomore but he's already firmly on the recruiting radar of top programs around the country.

Already named FBU's National Player of the Year as an eighth-grader and invited to the All-American Bowl as a ninth-grader, Davis landed offers from Alabama and Georgia before he played a varsity football game.

As a freshman this past season at Catawba Ridge, the 6-foot-1, 179-pounder showed off dynamic playmaking ability as both a passer and runner and two weeks ago South Carolina and Oregon stepped in with offers with Ohio State and Virginia also showing interest.