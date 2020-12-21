A frustrating few weeks for South Carolina men's basketball continues with the team having to pause activities for the second time in two weeks.

The Gamecocks announced Monday night after Monday's COVID test results the program was going on pause again and canceling Wednesday's game against South Carolina State.

The program will be on a pause until "further test results are received," according to a release.

"The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols," the release read. "The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available."

South Carolina just returned from a nearly two-week hiatus after positive tests on the team after a game at Houston.

The team returned to practice Saturday and had a few days work of a skeleton crew at practice—eight players on Saturday—before having to shut down again.

Their next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at Kentucky.