The University of South Carolina has secured a commitment from Class of 2025 Power Forward, Hayden Assemian. A promising prospect from Legacy Early College in Greenville, SC, Assemian stands at an impressive 6'8".

While Rivals has not assigned a ranking or rating to Assemian, his commitment is a significant addition to the Gamecocks’ future roster. Assemian made his verbal commitment to South Carolina today, after receiving an offer from the school earlier this fall.

Hayden Assemian has garnered attention from several other colleges, showing interests in Appalachian State, George Mason, Hampton, and Wake Forest. However, he has decided to bring his talents to South Carolina, enhancing the team's future prospects as Lamont Paris continues to try to rebuild the Gamecocks' program.

Assemian's height and potential position him as a valuable future asset for the Gamecocks, and we'll have more on the specifics of his game soon.

