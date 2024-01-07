South Carolina picked up it's 6th commitment in the last week today when Oklahoma OT Transfer Aaryn Parks committed to the program. Parks played sparingly for the Sooners across his 4 seasons in Norman, combining for 8 games as an RS Sophomore and RS Junior, but given his freshman year was 2020, he should have two years of eligibility remaining and there's still upside to be had.

Aaryn, also known as "AJ", was a 4-star coming out of high school in Maryland and has excellent size at 6'4" and 309 lbs.

The Gamecock staff will try to coach him up and make him a veteran contributor on a line that is talented and highly rated, but young. Parks joins NC Central OG Torricelli Simpkins as a member of the 2024 OL Transfer class for the Gamecocks, and we've said it before, but it's worth repeating, you can never have enough depth along the front, something the Gamecocks learned the hard way in 2023.

His most significant reps for the Sooners came in the 2022 Cheez-It-Bowl loss to Florida State, where he logged 87 snaps.