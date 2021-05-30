Gamecocks picked as one of 16 host sites

For the first time since 2016, postseason baseball will be played at Founders Park.

South Carolina was named one of the 16 regional host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament next week and will welcome three other teams to Columbia as regionals start.

The Gamecocks aren’t likely a No. 1 overall seed in a regional but more than likely a No. 2 seed hosting for a team worthy of a top 16 seed but not among the 20 predetermined host sites announced earlier this year.

The last time South Carolina hosted a regional was 2016 when the Gamecocks played for a super regional and lost to Oklahoma State.

The full field of 64 will be announced Monday at noon ET.