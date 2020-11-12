GamecockCentral - Gamecocks picked eighth, Lawson earns All-SEC honors

After finishing sixth in the SEC last season, members of the SEC media are predicting the Gamecocks to finish worse in 2020-21 with one All-SEC player.

The Gamecocks were picked to finish eighth in the preseason media poll, behind Auburn and just ahead of Ole Miss.

South Carolina finished sixth last season at 10-8 in the SEC.

Since Frank Martin took over in 2012-13, the Gamecocks have outperformed preseason rankings six times and have finished worse than their preseason rank just once, in Martin's second season.

AJ Lawson was also picked to finish second-team All-SEC this year, the lone Gamecock to make an All-SEC team.

Lawson is coming back for his junior season after testing NBA waters this offseason. The former All-SEC all-freshman team member averaged 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting just over 41 percent from the field.

South Carolina begins its season Nov. 25 in an exhibition game before going to Kansas City for two games, the first against Northwestern and a second against either TCU or Tulsa.

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Dru Smith – Missouri

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Preseason Media Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt