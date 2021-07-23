 South Carolina Gamecocks picked sixth in East, land three on preseason All-SEC teams
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-23 10:08:09 -0500') }} football

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
South Carolina was picked by the SEC media contingent to finish sixth in the SEC East while landing three on the league's preseason All-SEC teams.

The Gamecocks had 355 total points, seven behind Tennessee, and are projected to finish ahead of Vanderbilt (149 points).

South Carolina had one first-place vote.

The Gamecocks also landed three on the preseason All-SEC team, led by defensive lineman JJ Enagbare who earned first-team honors.

Kevin Harris was second team running back and Nick Muse earned third team honors.

Photo by Katie Dugan
First Team

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second Team

QB - JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third Team

QB - Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First Team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second Team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third Team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124)

923

Florida (7)

784

Kentucky (2)

624

Missouri

555

Tennessee

362

South Carolina (1)

355

Vanderbilt

149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130)

932

Texas A&M (1)

760

LSU (1)

633

Ole Miss (1)

529

Auburn

440

Arkansas (1)

241

Mississippi State

217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84)

84

Georgia (45)

45

Ole Miss (1)

1

Texas A&M (1)

1

Florida (1)

1

Kentucky (1)

1

South Carolina (1)

1

{{ article.author_name }}