Gamecocks picked sixth in East, land three on preseason All-SEC teams
South Carolina was picked by the SEC media contingent to finish sixth in the SEC East while landing three on the league's preseason All-SEC teams.
The Gamecocks had 355 total points, seven behind Tennessee, and are projected to finish ahead of Vanderbilt (149 points).
South Carolina had one first-place vote.
The Gamecocks also landed three on the preseason All-SEC team, led by defensive lineman JJ Enagbare who earned first-team honors.
Kevin Harris was second team running back and Nick Muse earned third team honors.
First Team
QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second Team
QB - JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third Team
QB - Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia (124)
923
Florida (7)
784
Kentucky (2)
624
Missouri
555
Tennessee
362
South Carolina (1)
355
Vanderbilt
149
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (130)
932
Texas A&M (1)
760
LSU (1)
633
Ole Miss (1)
529
Auburn
440
Arkansas (1)
241
Mississippi State
217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84)
84
Georgia (45)
45
Ole Miss (1)
1
Texas A&M (1)
1
Florida (1)
1
Kentucky (1)
1
South Carolina (1)
1