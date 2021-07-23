Gamecocks picked sixth in East, land three on preseason All-SEC teams

South Carolina was picked by the SEC media contingent to finish sixth in the SEC East while landing three on the league's preseason All-SEC teams.

The Gamecocks had 355 total points, seven behind Tennessee, and are projected to finish ahead of Vanderbilt (149 points).

South Carolina had one first-place vote.

The Gamecocks also landed three on the preseason All-SEC team, led by defensive lineman JJ Enagbare who earned first-team honors.

Kevin Harris was second team running back and Nick Muse earned third team honors.