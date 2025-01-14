Gamecocks Place Three on FWAA Freshman All-America Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 14, 2025) – University of South Carolina football placed a school-record three players on the 2024 Freshman All-America team as selected by the Football Writers of America (FWAA), it was announced today.

Gamecocks earning spots on the FWAA Freshman All-America squad are quarterback LaNorris Sellers, offensive lineman Josiah Thompson and defensive lineman Dylan Stewart. All three were named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman team in December.

Sellers, a 6-3, 242-pound redshirt freshman from Florence, S.C., was previously named to the third-team All-SEC squad and was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes (196-for-299) for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 166 carries for 674 yards and seven scores in his first year as the starting signal-caller for the Gamecocks.

Thompson, a 6-7, 300-pound true freshman from Dillon, S.C., started all 12 games in which he appeared in 2024 at the left tackle position, protecting Sellers’ blind side. The 2023 South Carolina Mr. Football recipient, Thompson was previously named to the On3.com True Freshman All-America team.

Stewart, a 6-6, 248-pounder from Washington, D.C., recorded 23 tackles in 2024 including 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He was credited with four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was previously named the On3.com Defensive True Freshman of the Year and joined Thompson on its True Freshman All-America team. He was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and was recognized as the Alexander Freshman of the Week twice, following his performances against Old Dominion and again against Texas A&M.

Previous Gamecocks named to the FWAA Freshman All-America team, which began in 2001, reads like a “Who’s Who” of ‘Gamecock Greats’ including Ko Simpson (2004), Sidney Rice (2005), Eric Norwood (2006), Alshon Jeffery (2009), Marcus Lattimore (2010) and Jadeveon Clowney (2011).

The freshman trio helped South Carolina to a 9-4 record, winning nine regular season games for just the fifth time in school history. The Gamecocks recorded a school-record four wins against ranked opponents, including three in consecutive weeks as part of a regular season-ending six-game winning streak.