Right now the Gamecocks are doing both after posting the highest collective GPA in school history and the 24th consecutive semester above a 3.0.

Success on the field and court is important at South Carolina, and so it success off of it in the classroom.

FROM USC COMMUNICATIONS:

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department concluded the fall 2018 semester with a departmental GPA of 3.335. It marks the department's highest GPA in history and the 24th-consecutive semester for a departmental GPA above 3.0. Seventeen of the 18 teams earned a 3.0 or better GPA during the fall semester.

Beach Volleyball (3.616) earned the highest team GPA among all athletic teams, while Women's Tennis (3.584) earned the second-highest team mark within the department. Football (3.026) and Men's Swimming & Diving (3.430) each obtained its highest team GPA to date.

"The results from Fall 2018 exemplify how our student-athletes utilized their resources to have the best semester in the history of our program," said Maria Hickman, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academics and Student Development. "The combination of their effort, the support from our Athletics Director, Ray Tanner, and the encouragement from the Dodie Academic staff created an extraordinary semester."

The department named 79 student-athletes to the President's List (4.0), 239 to the Dean's List (3.5) and 438 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll (3.0).

Sport GPA

Baseball 3.159

Men's Basketball 3.015

Women's Basketball 2.904

Beach Volleyball 3.616

Equestrian 3.517

Football 3.026

Men's Golf 3.480

Women's Golf 3.560

Men's Soccer 3.485

Women's Soccer 3.573

Softball 3.475

Men's Swimming & Diving 3.430

Women's Swimming & Diving 3.554

Men's Tennis 3.497

Women's Tennis 3.584

Men's Track & Field 3.199

Women's Track & Field/Cross Country 3.437

Volleyball 3.526