@GamecockCentral

Gamecocks post highest GPA in school history
The University of South Carolina Athletics Department concluded the Spring 2020 semester with a departmental grade point average (GPA) of 3.700, it was announced today.
It marks the department's highest GPA in history and the 27th-consecutive semester with a departmental GPA above 3.0.
For the first time in history, all 18 teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or better during the spring semester.
Beach volleyball (3.947) earned the highest team GPA, while women's golf (3.913) earned the second-highest team mark within the department.
Seventeen teams earned their highest GPA to date including: baseball (3.399), men's basketball (3.349), women's basketball (3.664), equestrian (3.786), football (3.614), men's golf (3.670), women's golf (3.913), men's soccer (3.723), women's soccer (3.867), softball (3.758), men's swimming & diving (3.676), women's swimming & diving (3.898), men's tennis (3.807), men's track & field (3.474), women's track & field/cross country (3.807), beach volleyball (3.947) and volleyball (3.731).
Additionally, women's tennis (3.830) earned its second-highest team GPA on record.
"The classroom achievements of our student-athletes are outstanding, especially when you consider how their academic instruction methods changed due to COVID-19," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Their discipline and effort in taking care of their studies help make these successes happen. It's also due in part to the great work of Maria Hickman, Paul Stoltzfus and the Dodie Academic staff who help our student-athletes along the way."
The department also set a record by naming 140 student-athletes to the President's List for earning a 4.0. Additionally, 164 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List (3.5) and 502 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll (3.0).
Sport GPA
Baseball 3.399
Men's Basketball 3.349
Women's Basketball 3.664
Equestrian 3.786
Football 3.614
Men's Golf 3.670
Women's Golf 3.913
Men's Soccer 3.723
Women's Soccer 3.867
Softball 3.758
Men's Swimming & Diving 3.676
Women's Swimming & Diving 3.898
Men's Tennis 3.807
Women's Tennis 3.830
Men's Track & Field 3.474
Women's Track & Field/Cross Country 3.807
Beach Volleyball 3.947
Volleyball 3.731
