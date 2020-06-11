News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 13:04:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks post highest GPA in school history

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department concluded the Spring 2020 semester with a departmental grade point average (GPA) of 3.700, it was announced today.

It marks the department's highest GPA in history and the 27th-consecutive semester with a departmental GPA above 3.0.

For the first time in history, all 18 teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or better during the spring semester.

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS
FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS

Beach volleyball (3.947) earned the highest team GPA, while women's golf (3.913) earned the second-highest team mark within the department.

Seventeen teams earned their highest GPA to date including: baseball (3.399), men's basketball (3.349), women's basketball (3.664), equestrian (3.786), football (3.614), men's golf (3.670), women's golf (3.913), men's soccer (3.723), women's soccer (3.867), softball (3.758), men's swimming & diving (3.676), women's swimming & diving (3.898), men's tennis (3.807), men's track & field (3.474), women's track & field/cross country (3.807), beach volleyball (3.947) and volleyball (3.731).

Additionally, women's tennis (3.830) earned its second-highest team GPA on record.

"The classroom achievements of our student-athletes are outstanding, especially when you consider how their academic instruction methods changed due to COVID-19," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Their discipline and effort in taking care of their studies help make these successes happen. It's also due in part to the great work of Maria Hickman, Paul Stoltzfus and the Dodie Academic staff who help our student-athletes along the way."

The department also set a record by naming 140 student-athletes to the President's List for earning a 4.0. Additionally, 164 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List (3.5) and 502 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll (3.0).

Sport GPA

Baseball 3.399

Men's Basketball 3.349

Women's Basketball 3.664

Equestrian 3.786

Football 3.614

Men's Golf 3.670

Women's Golf 3.913

Men's Soccer 3.723

Women's Soccer 3.867

Softball 3.758

Men's Swimming & Diving 3.676

Women's Swimming & Diving 3.898

Men's Tennis 3.807

Women's Tennis 3.830

Men's Track & Field 3.474

Women's Track & Field/Cross Country 3.807

Beach Volleyball 3.947

Volleyball 3.731

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]

Limited time offer! Available while gift card supplies last!
Limited time offer! Available while gift card supplies last!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}