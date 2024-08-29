Gamecocks Prepare To Gamble On Youth At Left Tackle
Shane Beamer has never seen it, or at least not that he can remember. A true freshman starting at tackle in the season opener? And not just tackle, left tackle protecting the quarterback’s blind si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news