Gamecocks promote Ragin to video coordinator

South Carolina official has its new video coordinator, and it's former player and longtime staff member John Ragin.

Ragin, who has been part of the Gamecock program since 2015 was officially named video coordinator Wednesday afternoon.

"John has been with us for a long time, as a player, and obviously his playing career was cut short due to a medical condition, but he has never left our environment," Frank Martin said in a statement. "He was able to serve as a graduate student manager and has continued to take pride in our program and helping our players. Now he gets the opportunity to be a video coordinator as he starts his journey in the world of coaching. We're very excited to have John on our staff."

Ragin takes over for Brian Steele, another former player, who was elevated to assistant coach in June.

Ragin came to South Carolina as a player but played in only four games before a medical condition ended his career prematurely.

Since then, Ragin has remained with the program as a graduate student manager and administrative assistant while earning his degree from South Carolina in 2019.

"During my entire time at Carolina Frank has been very supportive in helping me choose a career path," Ragin said. "Frank allowed me to become a graduate student manager for the team to gain experience in the coaching world. I believe in what he and the other staff members stand for. I'm excited to start the journey of my coaching career, and it makes it even more exciting knowing I get to start off in my hometown and at my alma-mater. I can't say thank you enough to Frank for this opportunity."