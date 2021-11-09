Gamecocks pull away from Upstate in season-opening win

Just two minutes of game time later, after the Gamecocks flipped the switch, they had a lead they never surrendered again in what was a workman 78-60 season-opening win over USC Upstate.

Seven minutes into the game, South Carolina found itself on the wrong end of the score and dealing with some offensive stagnation.

“Not bad. Obviously we didn’t shoot the ball great. We got to make more perimeter shots. We didn’t make as many as we’re capable of. You’re not going to make the m all but you have to make the ones you can make,” Frank Martin said. “We just didn’t make enough. I thought we got stagnant on offense at times in the half court, which was a little disappointing. When you got so many first-year guys, that’s going to happen.”

The Gamecocks (1-0) started the game just 4-for-13 from the field, finishing shooting 39.5 percent and just 4-for-19 (21.1 percent from three).

No player made multiple threes in the game as the Gamecocks did just enough offensively to pull away from the Spartans late.

Jermaine Couisnard—who missed large chunks of the preseason with injury—and Wildens Leveque paced the team with 14 points on a combined 9-for-20 shooting in a game predicated by offensive inconsistency and stagnation at times, something Martin isn’t losing sleep over early in the season.

“I’m not worried about that,” “We got dudes. I’m not worried about that. Now if we’re talking about Wildens Leveque or josh gray shooting threes, then they should send me to detention tomorrow morning.”

Where the Gamecocks were good, after Upstate’s 17 points in the first seven minutes of the game was defensively.

South Carolina forced a whopping 20 turnovers, turning those into 20 points, and outrebounded the Spartans 52-34 with 17 on the offensive glass after Martin said after the Gamecocks’ exhibition he wanted more from the frontcourt.

“We just had to step it up, to be honest,” Leveque said. “As bigs we had to practice harder, be more physical and be a presence at the rim and protect the rim. We did a better job practicing at that.”

Freshman Ta’Quan Woodley was a piece of the frontcourt that dominated for long stretches Tuesday, putting up eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and hauling in five rebounds in his first real collegiate action.

“He had great practices leading into the game today. He’s real good offensively. He’s always been the guy that depends the other team’s big guy,” Martin said. “He’s got to learn how to defend on the perimeter. Most freshman struggled on the defensive side of the floor and that’s’ where he’s struggling right now. But he’s going to be a real good player.”

South Carolina now has two days off before heading up to play two games in three days in Asheville with the focus now continuing the build offensive consistency and that comes with more consistent point guard play.

First up is a game Friday against Princeton, scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET.

“That’s some o the things we have to do. Just like coaches have to earn the trust of players and players have to earn the trust of coaches, same thing goes for player to player when they’re in the middle of a game, especially a young player with an older player,” Martin said.

“Our point guard play right now. A good flooring offense where the ball goes in the basket? Point guard play is good. Jermaine was sluggish today. he wasn’t great. He was good, not great. Jacobi (Wright) and Chico (Carter) are trying to learn how they play, Jacobi in college and Chico here to give us consistency at the point guard spot.”

