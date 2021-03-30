South Carolina’s now scored at least eight runs and had nine hits in four of their last five games as they’ve rattled off six straight wins.

The No. 14 Gamecocks jumped out on Gardner-Webb early and powered their way past the Bulldogs thanks to more home runs and quality pitching most of the night, cruising to a 9-4 win.

“We had a few slow weeks at Texas and Vanderbilt where things didn’t go our way but we haven’t strayed from what we know and do best knowing we have that talent,” George Callil said. “We had some great swings that today and moving into the weekend hopefully we can keep it going.”

The offense started early for South Carolina with the Gamecocks (17-6, 4-2 SEC) plating four in the first inning with the first six batters reaching base.

Josiah Sightler doubled home the first run of the night before Wes Clarke launched a three-run shot to left for his nation-leading 14th home run of the season.

Making his first-career start, Jack Mahoney (1-0, 1.69 ERA) threw four innings of one-run baseball, striking out six and facing four batters over the minimum in his outing.

“I thought it was a very professional effort on our part. It always starts with the pitching,” Mark Kingston said. “Mahoney was very solid with six strikeouts and no walks and gave us four innings on 50 pitches so he’ll be available for the weekend, which is great.”

The freshman picked up his first-career win, notching career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts.

He’d not allow a walk, the first time he’s not walked a batter in his last 4.2 innings spanning four outings and comes after struggling some against Florida Friday night.

“I think it comes down to executing. At the end of the day I came out and got that double play ball and they sent me back out there and I was kind of tense. It was the first time I had gotten kicked in the butt this spring,” he said. “I think I really needed it. It helped me out tonight.”

As a staff Tuesday the Gamecocks combined to strike out 13 and walk two. The bullpen combined for five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts.

After a five-homer day Sunday the Gamecocks racked up 13 hits on the night with six going for extra bases: three doubles and three homers.

George Callil ripped a solo shot to left field in the fifth, his first this season, before Brady Allen cranked a two-run shot to left-center in the seventh for his third home run in two games.

“When they’re swinging it well and hot everyone kind of can follow suit behind them,” Kingston said. “That was a good effort up and down the lineup. That’s what we want to be.”

For Callil, it’s his third straight game in which he’s driven in a run and he has back-to-back games with an extra base hit after doubling home two Sunday.

“It’s no secret I’ve been struggling a little bit. My main priority at the moment is to just have good at-bats and get a good swing off,” Callil said. “It was a relief to see that ball go over cause I thought I hit one pretty good on Sunday too but that didn’t quite make it out. It was a sigh of relief when I saw it leave the park today.”

South Carolina now takes a six-game winning streak into this weekend’s series against Georgia this weekend with first pitch Friday scheduled for 6 p.m.

“There’s no foot off the gas in the SEC,” Kingston said. “Every weekend is a tremendous challenge and we’ll give it the respect it deserves.”

Click for Tuesday's box score