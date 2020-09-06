The South Carolina football team's quarterback battle carries on.

One week after Ryan Hilinski won the offensive player of the day award at last week's scrimmage, Collin Hill responded by winning it in this Saturday's scrimmage.

"Mike (Bobo) and I met today. Last week Ryan was the player of the day for us offensively and did an outstanding job. We had some discussion about player of the day offensively and Collin was Saturday and he did a really nice job," Muschamp said. "So again, we've got a great battle going on. It's making each other better, it's making our football team better. We're going to let it go again this week and then make a decision hopefully next week."

That timeline would fall in line with what Bobo, the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said late last week when he said he wanted to have a starting quarterback by the time the team was working on the Tennessee game in practice.