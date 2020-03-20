South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp may be known as a defensive-minded coach, but since he arrived in Columbia, the Gamecocks have consistently recruited the quarterback position well, generally sticking to the one QB per class model.

With the addition of four-star Colten Gauthier to South Carolina's 2021 class, the Gamecocks have now landed a four-star quarterback in each of their last four classes and five of their last six recruiting cycles.

With Dakeroen Joyner moving to wide receiver this year and a change at offensive coordinator, the Gamecocks also added graduate transfer Collin Hill, a former three-star originally from Dorman High in Spartanburg to the roster this year.

Below is a look at all of the quarterbacks that Carolina has landed during the Muschamp era.