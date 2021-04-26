 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks QB target Braden Davis sets decision
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 18:37:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks QB target Braden Davis sets decision

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Middletown (Del.) class of 2022 four-star quarterback Braden Davis will announce his decision this Friday at 6 p.m. ET on his Instagram Live @_bradendavis, Davis said on Twitter Monday evening.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgY29tbWl0dGluZyB0aGlzIEZyaWRheSA0LzMwIEAg NjowMCB2aWEgSW5zdGFncmFtIGxpdmUhPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhZGVuIERh dmlzIChAQnJhZGVuRGF2aXNfNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CcmFkZW5EYXZpc181L3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2ODE3MjUzMjQxNDYyNzg2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Davis included South Carolina, West Virginia, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and Cincinnati in the final group he recently announced.

Ranked as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country according to Rivals, Davis is one of the top remaining uncommitted quarterbacks in the class of 2022 and has emerged as the Gamecocks’ top QB target.

Davis took a "virtual visit" to South Carolina last week when he gained an offer from the Gamecocks and had also taken a self-guided tour of the campus and surrounding area.

"Obviously, everything about South Carolina was top of the game," Davis said of the virtual trip. "They kind of just took me through everything that they had to offer from academics to nutrition to strength, football and campus life and stuff like that. I got to ask a lot of questions that I might have had and really just check a lot of boxes that I was looking for."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}