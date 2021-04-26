Middletown (Del.) class of 2022 four-star quarterback Braden Davis will announce his decision this Friday at 6 p.m. ET on his Instagram Live @_bradendavis , Davis said on Twitter Monday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Davis included South Carolina, West Virginia, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and Cincinnati in the final group he recently announced.

Ranked as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country according to Rivals, Davis is one of the top remaining uncommitted quarterbacks in the class of 2022 and has emerged as the Gamecocks’ top QB target.

Davis took a "virtual visit" to South Carolina last week when he gained an offer from the Gamecocks and had also taken a self-guided tour of the campus and surrounding area.

"Obviously, everything about South Carolina was top of the game," Davis said of the virtual trip. "They kind of just took me through everything that they had to offer from academics to nutrition to strength, football and campus life and stuff like that. I got to ask a lot of questions that I might have had and really just check a lot of boxes that I was looking for."