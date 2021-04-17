Trailing by two runs with three outs left, the Gamecocks exploded for four runs in the inning to take the lead and ultimately even the series against the Tigers with a 4-2 win.

Needing a win in game one of a double-header Saturday against LSU, they found some more drama in the final inning.

After struggling to piece anything together against LSU starter AJ Labas the first six innings of the game, the Gamecocks (23-10, 9-5 SEC) with their backs against the wall were able to chase him in the final inning.

David Mendham and Colin Burgess led things off with back-to-back singles and chased Labas after a sacrifice bunt.

Braylen Wimmer roped a game-tying double to right field on the first pitch he saw from LSU reliever Devin Fontenot and two batters later it was Brady Allen delivering the game-winning hit, a two-run double down the left field line.

When all was said and done in the inning, four runs crossed the plate on four hits and the Gamecocks turned to Brett Kerry to finish things out.

The Gamecocks’ closer picked up his third save of the year in a perfect seventh, aided in large part because of two nice plays at the track from Andrew Eyster in right field.

The Gamecocks are now 4-5 when trailing after six innings, finding a way with just three outs left to win and nab a game in the SEC.

Brannon Jordan had a rocky start, giving up a two-out walk on a borderline pitch before giving up a run on a double to left field.

His other run given up was put on via the walk as well with Jordan giving up two walks and a hit to load the bases with no one out in the second, giving up a run on a sacrifice fly.

Walks were the storyline of Jordan’s four-inning outing, tying a career high with five walks, but he only allowed two runs on three hits.

Because of the walks, he threw 95 pitches in just four innings, 56 of those strikes, but he and Andy Peters (3-1) kept the offense in the game until the seventh-inning explosion.

LSU didn’t score the final five innings of the game, despite putting runners on, and the Gamecocks held the Tigers to just 2-for-12 with runners on and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Game two of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET with the winner to take the series. Will Sanders gets the start.