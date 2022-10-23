Following a 30-24 victory over Texas A&M and a fourth consecutive victory overall, the South Carolina Gamecocks are finally receiving some national attention.

Shane Beamer's team is ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, the first time since week three of the 2018 the team has been ranked.

South Carolina lost its one game ranked No. 24 in the poll four years ago, the same height it reached before a 2017 loss.

The Gamecocks have not won a game as a ranked team since it beat Vanderbilt as the No. 14 ranked team back in 2014, but dropped out of the poll with a loss to Missouri the following week.

Fittingly, South Carolina will take on Missouri next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

