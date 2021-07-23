Gamecocks RB target Jaylon Glover sets commit date

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson class of 2022 four-star running back Jaylon Glover will announce his commitment on August 6, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder said on Twitter Friday.

Glover has narrowed his list down from the over 40 schools that have offered to South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Utah.

He's taken official visits to all five of those schools except Florida, which offered last month, and plans to be in Gainesville for Friday Night Lights later this month.

Glover has been a priority target for former Gamecocks' running back coach Des Kitchings and new running backs coach Montario Hardesty.

The Rivals Futurecast currently points to the Gators.

Glover is ranked the No. 16 running back and No. 223 overall prospect in the counry.