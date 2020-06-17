 Frank Martin, South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball reach out to high-scoring, in-state guard Jazian Gortman
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 08:38:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gamecocks reach out to high-scoring, in-state guard

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Monday marked the first day college basketball coaches could reach out to 2022 prospects and the Gamecocks didn’t waste any time getting in touch with a few in-state guys.They had a handful of call...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}