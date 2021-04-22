The Gamecocks are welcoming in No. 1 Arkansas for a three-game series starting Thursday, the first time South Carolina will play host to the top-ranked team since hosting Florida in 2016.

Well this weekend he gets to experience it for the first time.

Andrew Eyster always remembers during his recruitment the coaching staff talking about big series at South Carolina and Eyster going back and watching clips on YouTube of them.

“It’s what we come here for. It’s what they talk about on our visits and what we see on TV and on YouTube,” Eyster said. “Everyone’s super excited to play the number one team in the country and everyone’s looking forward to it.”

Also see: Wednesday recruiting notes on a few potential visitors

As it sits right now, the Gamecocks are ranked as high as No. 9 in one poll but right on the cusp of the top 10 in every other one while Arkansas is a consensus No. 1 team in every major poll.

It’s the first time these two teams will play since the 2018 Super Regional in Fayetteville and a chance for the Gamecocks to leap into the first-place conversation after six weeks of conference play.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt both sit at 11-4 in the SEC right now with three teams—South Carolina, Mississippi State and Tennessee—a game behind at 10-5 with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State playing this weekend.

“Playing the number one team, so far it’s the biggest weekend of the year for us. I mean at the same time we know we have to play the way we play here at home. We’ve had a lot of success here at home this season,” Eyster said. “Playing the number one team doesn’t add a lot of pressure but it does add a lot more meaning to this weekend for sure.”

It won’t be an easy task because, in large part, Arkansas is ranked No. 1 for a reason.

Also see: Latest football recruiting scoop, more on Sam McCall

The Razorbacks (30-6, 11-4 SEC) are No. 2 in the RPI and 12-3 in quadrant one opportunities this season and have gone 10-2 away from home this season including 7-2 on the road.

They rely heavily on their offense, which is fourth in the SEC in batting average (.287), first in on base percentage (.412) and second in slugging percentage (.519).

They’ve also hit a league-best 70 home runs.

“It’s a good offense. They have a lot of lefties in that lineup they can throw at you. They’re athletic and have some strength,” Mark Kingston said. “Obviously they have a lot of power numbers. It’ll be a nice challenge. You can shy away from a challenge or try to attack a challenge. That’s what we’ll do. It’ll be really good pitching versus really good hitting. It’ll be great competition.”

It’s also going to be the first time South Carolina plays in front of a big crowd this season with attendance at Founders getting amped up to over 3,300 for the rest of the season.

It couldn’t have come at a better time with a series like this on the docket.

“I’m just excited to see some great SEC baseball. These are two top 10 teams going at it. This is what it’s all about and why we come here and want to be a part of it,” Kingston said. “We’re excited for it and our team will be prepared to play. We’ll see how it goes and we’ll be ready to go. “

Also see: Gamecocks hoops recruiting notes

Game times: Thursday: 7 p.m., Friday: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4 p.m.

How to watch: Thursday, SEC Network; Friday and Saturday, SEC Network Plus

Probable pitchers (South Carolina first)

Thursday: RHP Thomas Farr (2-3, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.63 ERA)

Friday: RHP Brannon Jordan (4-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.06 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Will Sanders (6-1, 2.11 ERA) vs. TBA