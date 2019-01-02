GamecockCentral asked four of the Gamecocks' biggest contributors this season which memories stand out the most about their seasons, and this is what they had to say.

The Gamecocks didn't have the season they wanted in 2018, a year that culminated in seven wins and a loss in the Belk Bowl, but that doesn't mean it was devoid of a few standout individual performances and fun games.

Favorite personal moment

Jake Bentley: “I think if you look at it, the Ole Miss game is where it started to click for us offensively. I think it was all about going into that game with the mindset of we have to score a lot of points. We went in that game knowing we had to play well. I think that mindset of understand we had to play well carried on the rest of the year. It’s been good for us.”

Bryan Edwards: “Ole Miss was a pretty good game for me. I’ll rate that as one of my better games. I don’t like to count losses as games I’ve played well. I don’t like to count those. I like to win, but Ole Miss is the main one that stands out.”

Donell Stanley: “Any SEC team, you look at all the teams we play, all these defensive linemen are good this year. You always have to be on you’re A-game playing in the SEC against these defensive linemen…I feel like I held my own in every game. You look at the D-lines: Missouri’s defensive line, Clemson’s defensive line.”

TJ Brunson: “Most fun was probably Florida for me; two sacks, that’s always fun. But that was also a disappointing game. That’s one of those games you get back into the locker room and are like, ‘Wow, we let that one go.’"

Favorite game they played in

Jake Bentley: “The most fun was probably Vandy with just how it rained. I don’t know, I just thought it was fun playing in the rain that game. We were all just in the locker room joking around and having fun but everyone got locked back in and ready to play. I remember Kiel (Pollard’s) celebration with his helmet off. There were a lot of things that happened that are good memories.”

Bryan Edwards: “Mizzou is something like I’ve never experienced. To come out, it’s a sunny normal day. Next thing you know it’s like pouring rain. It starts with a heavy rain and it’s still sunny out side then it starts pouring and gets cloudy and rain delays. It’s like a movie script or something. I can’t explain it.”

Donell Stanley: “All the games are fun. I guess I get hit in the head too much, I don’t have a good memory.”

TJ Brunson: “This whole season’s a blur for me. We’re already at the bowl game. There were a few moments where you could see our potential and what we could do. It’s hard to stay at that level with the guys we have because the maturity side. We lost a lot of guys this season.”

Freshman they're most excited about

Jake Bentley: “I think Dylan Wonnum is going to be a big part of our offense moving forward…He doesn’t make many mistakes and understands what he has to do. I think defensively, Jaycee (Horn). Just the mindset he brings, and I think he’s going to carry that into the offseason.”

Bryan Edwards: “I think we can all answer that one. It’s definitely Jaycee Horn. When you look at him, you can tell he comes from a great place. He’s one of those guys that as soon as he stepped in, he’s ready to compete. You see that from him on the field. He has that mentality that a DB should have. He has that South Carolina mentality that we want to have here.”

Donell Stanley: “Dylan (Wonnum) and Hank (Manos). The amount of time we spend together and them not being starters at the beginning of the season to where they are now, it gives me chills about where they can go and what they can do.”

TJ Brunson: “Jaycee, he’s one of the guys that everyone one talks about. I watch him practice. He’s locked in every day. One of the other guys I’m really excited to see RJ Roderick.”