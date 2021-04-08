GamecockCentral - Gamecocks receivers wearing out JUGS machines with extra work

"And that’s something they want to get. Today, we had an accountability (drill) after practice, and we had a certain amount of things we had to do after practice, and they said, ‘Hey coach let’s do 20 more,’ and that came from them.”

“I can’t say enough about how hard these guys are working," Stepp said Wednesday after the Gamecocks' fifth practice of the spring. "I mean they come in every day and get extra work. They’re gonna have to buy some new JUGS Machine, we’re using the JUGS machine so much.

At this rate, the South Carolina football program may need to budget for more. Justin Stepp's wide receivers are wearing theirs out this spring.

Stepp, who joined Shane Beamer's staff in January after three seasons at Arkansas, inherits a group that has no doubt heard the whispers. Beamer himself mentioned in an offseason press conference that the Gamecocks know that the outside expectations for the receivers are not high.

But both Beamer and Stepp have remained positive about the unit, pointing out the number of guys in the room with various different body types and skillsets, and how happy they are with the attitude and work ethic of the group.

“I tell my guys every day, you’d be foolish to think that none of us have anything to prove in here," Stepp said. "I’m coaching with something to prove, and I want my guys to play with something to prove, and that’s an attitude we bring every day.”

Stepp credited two upperclassmen for helping to lead the receivers as Dakereon Joyner and Jalen Brooks have taken ownership. Joyner, he says, has made a lot of plays this spring and OrTre Smith, Trey Adkins and Rico Powers are also among the players who have caught his attention.

"I'm really excited about our group," Stepp said. "I know there's a lot of work to be done. They're still trying to figure out how I coach. I'm still trying to figure out how they learn. We learn things about each other every day. I can't say enough about how hard they work. They're a hungry group. They want to be coached hard and they want to improve and make plays, so that's all you can ask as a coach."

And soon he may have to ask for those new JUGS machines.

"I can promise you, they're working tirelessly, and the guys want it," Stepp said. "They want (to get on) the JUGS machine. I had to come in here today and they were all walking to the indoor together to get on the JUGS, so when it's player-led, it's a lot easier than it always coming from me."