For the Gamecocks, it gives them a chance to knock off another top 10 team, something they've grown accustomed to in recent years.

With the new AP Poll coming out Monday, Houston has skyrocketed up No. 10 in the country with South Carolina scheduled to head out there this weekend.

When South Carolina tips off against Houston Saturday night, the Gamecocks will have arguably their biggest chance of this early season: a win over a top 10 team.

South Carolina's actually had a lot of recent success against top 10 teams in the AP Poll, winning their last two games against teams in the top 10.

South Carolina went 2-1 last season against AP top 25 teams with both against teams inside the top 10.

The Gamecocks toppled No. 9 Virginia last season on the road—their last road win against a top 25 team—and then upset No. 10 Kentucky on Jermaine Couisnard's buzzer beater at Colonial Life Arena last season.

But it goes back further than that a little bit, with the Gamecocks having three wins over the last three years against top 10 teams: those two in 2019-20 and then a win over No. 10 Auburn in 2017-18.

Over the last three seasons, since the Gamecocks went to the Final Four, they are 7-10 against top 25 teams, including going 3-5 against top 10 teams. All five came in 2018-19: twice to a No. 1 Tennessee team and three times to the No. 5 team in Kentucky, Michigan and Virginia.

South Carolina is off to a 1-1 start after starting the year with a loss to Liberty but responding with a double-digit win over Tulsa Sunday. The Gamecocks are considered the No. 67 team in KenPom with an offensive efficiency of 104.6 (81st nationally) and defensive efficiency of 92.6, good for No. 57 in the country.

Houston is 3-0 this year with a big win over a top 20 Texas Tech team Sunday. They've also beaten Lamar and Boise State, all three games by double digits.

The Cougars are 11th in offensive efficiency, averaging 110.9 points per 100 possessions, and 19th in defensive efficiency at 89.

Tip off in Texas is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus with neither team scheduled to play again before then.