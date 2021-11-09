Gamecocks release depth chart vs. Missouri, Brown listed as starter

After having a toss up entering last week at quarterback, South Carolina's officially dubbed Jason Brown the starting quarterback for Missouri.

Brown is listed as the sole starter at quarterback with no "OR" between him and Zeb Noland, which was the case last week. Noland is listed as the backup with Colten Gauthier the third string.

In his first FBS start, Brown went 14-for-24 for 175 yards, two scores and no interceptions as the Gamecocks walloped Florida 40-17 Saturday night. Noland is obviously still coming off what South Carolina called a minor knee procedure.

There are a few other tweaks for South Carolina with Xavier Legette starting at one of the outside receiver slots with Jalen Brooks still away from the team with no timetable for his return right now.

Trey Adkins is listed as the backup there.

Jazston Turnetine and Jakai Moore are both listed as the starter at left tackle, Vershon Lee is the starter at left guard and Tyshawn Wannamaker is listed as the Gamecocks' starter at right tackle with Dylan Wonnum injured still.

The Gamecocks (5-4, 2-4 SEC) are now one win away from bowl eligibility and travel to Missouri for a 4 p.m. ET kick Saturday.