Gamecocks release fall camp schedule

South Carolina's preseason practice schedule has been released.

The Gamecocks will begin practice Friday morning and will have a handful of practices open to the media to watch.

South Carolina will not host a fan appreciation day and won't have any practices open to the public.

"I have enjoyed meeting our great fans during the #WelcomeHomeTour," said Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer. "While I would like our fans to get to meet our team, the concerns with the virus does not allow us to do that. I am hopeful that we can make these events happen before next season."

View the full practice schedule below.