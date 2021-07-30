 GamecockCentral - Gamecocks release fall camp schedule
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-30 15:38:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks release fall camp schedule

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
South Carolina's preseason practice schedule has been released.

The Gamecocks will begin practice Friday morning and will have a handful of practices open to the media to watch.

South Carolina will not host a fan appreciation day and won't have any practices open to the public.

"I have enjoyed meeting our great fans during the #WelcomeHomeTour," said Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer. "While I would like our fans to get to meet our team, the concerns with the virus does not allow us to do that. I am hopeful that we can make these events happen before next season."

View the full practice schedule below.

Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan

Thursday, August 5 - Shane Beamer Press Conference - 3-3:30 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility/Assistant Coaches Media Availability - 3:30-4 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility/ Student-Athlete Media Availability - 4-5 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility

Friday, August 6 - Practice #1 - (Open to media for stretch and first five periods)

Saturday, August 7 - Practice #2

Sunday, August 8 - Practice #3

Monday, August 9 - Practice #4 (Offensive players post-practice media)

Tuesday, August 10 - Practice #5 - (Open to media for stretch and first five periods; Defensive players post-practice media)

Wednesday, August 11 - Off Day

Thursday, August 12 - Practice #6

Friday, August 13 - Practice #7 - (Open to media for stretch and first four periods)

Saturday, August 14 - Practice #8 - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Coach Beamer post-practice media at WBS)

Sunday, August 15 - Off Day

Monday, August 16 - Practice #9

Tuesday, August 17 - Practice #10 - Open to media for stretch and first five periods; Offensive players post-practice media)

Wednesday, August 18 - Practice #11 - (Defensive players post-practice media)

Thursday, August 19 - Practice #12 - (Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White weekly press conference, 12:30 pm; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grille, 7-8 pm); First day of Fall Classes

Friday, August 20 - Practice #13 - (No media availability)

Saturday, August 21 - Practice #14 - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium

Sunday, August 22 - No Practice

Monday, August 23 - Off Day

Tuesday, August 24 - Practice #15 -(Requested players post-practice media, Noon; Coach Beamer weekly press conference, 1 pm)

Wednesday, August 25 - Practice #16 - (Open to media for stretch and first four periods; Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White weekly press conference, 12:30 pm)

Thursday, August 26 - Practice #17 - (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 7 pm)

Friday, August 27 - Practice #18

Saturday, August 28 - Practice #19

Sunday, August 29 - Practice #20

Monday, August 30

Tuesday, August 31 - Practice #21 - (Requested players post-practice media, Noon; Coach Beamer weekly press conference, 1 pm)

Wednesday, September 1 - Practice #22 - (Coach Beamer on SEC teleconference, 12:10 pm; Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White weekly press conference - 12:30 pm)

Thursday, September 2 - Practice #23 - (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 7 pm)

Friday, September 3 - Practice #24 - (No media availability)

