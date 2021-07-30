Gamecocks release fall camp schedule
South Carolina's preseason practice schedule has been released.
The Gamecocks will begin practice Friday morning and will have a handful of practices open to the media to watch.
South Carolina will not host a fan appreciation day and won't have any practices open to the public.
"I have enjoyed meeting our great fans during the #WelcomeHomeTour," said Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer. "While I would like our fans to get to meet our team, the concerns with the virus does not allow us to do that. I am hopeful that we can make these events happen before next season."
View the full practice schedule below.
Thursday, August 5 - Shane Beamer Press Conference - 3-3:30 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility/Assistant Coaches Media Availability - 3:30-4 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility/ Student-Athlete Media Availability - 4-5 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility
Friday, August 6 - Practice #1 - (Open to media for stretch and first five periods)
Saturday, August 7 - Practice #2
Sunday, August 8 - Practice #3
Monday, August 9 - Practice #4 (Offensive players post-practice media)
Tuesday, August 10 - Practice #5 - (Open to media for stretch and first five periods; Defensive players post-practice media)
Wednesday, August 11 - Off Day
Thursday, August 12 - Practice #6
Friday, August 13 - Practice #7 - (Open to media for stretch and first four periods)
Saturday, August 14 - Practice #8 - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Coach Beamer post-practice media at WBS)
Sunday, August 15 - Off Day
Monday, August 16 - Practice #9
Tuesday, August 17 - Practice #10 - Open to media for stretch and first five periods; Offensive players post-practice media)
Wednesday, August 18 - Practice #11 - (Defensive players post-practice media)
Thursday, August 19 - Practice #12 - (Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White weekly press conference, 12:30 pm; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grille, 7-8 pm); First day of Fall Classes
Friday, August 20 - Practice #13 - (No media availability)
Saturday, August 21 - Practice #14 - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sunday, August 22 - No Practice
Monday, August 23 - Off Day
Tuesday, August 24 - Practice #15 -(Requested players post-practice media, Noon; Coach Beamer weekly press conference, 1 pm)
Wednesday, August 25 - Practice #16 - (Open to media for stretch and first four periods; Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White weekly press conference, 12:30 pm)
Thursday, August 26 - Practice #17 - (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 7 pm)
Friday, August 27 - Practice #18
Saturday, August 28 - Practice #19
Sunday, August 29 - Practice #20
Monday, August 30
Tuesday, August 31 - Practice #21 - (Requested players post-practice media, Noon; Coach Beamer weekly press conference, 1 pm)
Wednesday, September 1 - Practice #22 - (Coach Beamer on SEC teleconference, 12:10 pm; Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White weekly press conference - 12:30 pm)
Thursday, September 2 - Practice #23 - (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 7 pm)
Friday, September 3 - Practice #24 - (No media availability)