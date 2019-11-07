The South Carolina football team announced its uniform combination for the Appalachian State game with a touching tribute to its seniors who will participate in Senior Night this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks will wear black helmets with garnet jerseys and black pants as the 25 upperclassmen take part in the annual pregame ceremony.

South Carolina last wore the uniform combination in 2017 in a 48-22 beatdown of Arkansas.

The Gamecocks and Mountaineers kick off at 7:00 on ESPN2.