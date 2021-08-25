Gamecocks release roster, update heights and weights

South Carolina's basketball roster is set, and the Gamecocks have released the newcomers' first heights and weights since they arrived on campus at South Carolina.

As for the freshman class, Jacobi Wright will wear No. 1 and is listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds while his freshman guard counterpart Devin Carter checks in at 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds and will wear No. 23.

Ta'Quan Woodley is the other freshman and the big man is listed at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds and will sport No. 55 this season.

As for the newcomer class, James Reese V will wear No. 0—the first time it's been worn since Sindarius Thornwell—and is listed at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, up six pounds from what he was listed at in his time at North Texas.



Chico Carter is No. 2 at 6-foot-3 and 189 pounds, a similar weight listed from his days at Murray State. Erik Stevenson will wear No. 10 and AJ Wilson No. 12 while listed at 6-foot-4, 209 pounds and 6-foot-7, 234 pounds, respectively.

Stevenson was listed an inch taller and nine pounds lighter at Washington while Wilson was the same height and listed at 230 pounds at George Mason last season.

Josh Gray is listed at 7-foot, the tallest member on the Gamecocks' roster this season, and he'll wear No. 33.

As for the returning guys, the biggest jump weight-wise was Wildens Leveque, who is listed at 255 pounds. Last season Leveque was listed at 242 pounds, which means he gained 13 pounds in the offseason.

Tre-Vaughn Minott slimmed down 10 pounds to 270 and is listed at 6-foot-9.

View the full roster here with updated heights and weights for all of the returners.