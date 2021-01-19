The Gamecocks are one step closer to a full 2021 baseball schedule.

South Carolina and the SEC released the conference schedule for baseball Tuesday with it the same opponents as last season.

The Gamecocks have home series against Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi State with road series at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss.

South Carolina opens with three of the best teams in the East, going to Vanderbilt to open SEC play before hosting Florida then going to Georgia.

After is a home series against Missouri before a road trip to LSU. The Gamecocks will finish hosting Arkansas, at Ole Miss, home for Mississippi State at Kentucky and then hosting Tennessee.

Full schedule

March 19-21: at Vanderbilt

March 26-28: Florida

April 2-4: at Georgia

April 9-11: Missouri

April 16-18: at LSU

April 23-25: Arkansas

April 30-May 2: at Ole Miss

May 7-9: Mississippi State

May 14-16: at Kentucky

May 20-22: Tennessee