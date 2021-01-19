Gamecocks release SEC baseball schedule
The Gamecocks are one step closer to a full 2021 baseball schedule.
South Carolina and the SEC released the conference schedule for baseball Tuesday with it the same opponents as last season.
The Gamecocks have home series against Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi State with road series at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss.
South Carolina opens with three of the best teams in the East, going to Vanderbilt to open SEC play before hosting Florida then going to Georgia.
After is a home series against Missouri before a road trip to LSU. The Gamecocks will finish hosting Arkansas, at Ole Miss, home for Mississippi State at Kentucky and then hosting Tennessee.
Full schedule
March 19-21: at Vanderbilt
March 26-28: Florida
April 2-4: at Georgia
April 9-11: Missouri
April 16-18: at LSU
April 23-25: Arkansas
April 30-May 2: at Ole Miss
May 7-9: Mississippi State
May 14-16: at Kentucky
May 20-22: Tennessee