South Carolina officially begins its training camp Monday and now the Gamecocks have their schedule for it.

The university officially released its preseason camp practice schedule that includes 25 practices over the course of 40 days.

The schedule includes two days of practice in helmets and two in shells before being able to go full padded practices, which will be on Aug. 24.

South Carolina's only public scrimmage of camp will be Sept. 5, the same day as the original season opener.

Will Muschamp will also have five media availabilities before game week, starting Aug. 17 after practice and both coordinators—Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson—will also have four preseason media availabilities.

Because of Coronavirus, all practices are close.

South Carolina's full preseason schedule:

Monday, August 17 - Players Report; Will Muschamp Zoom conference - 4 pm

Tuesday, August 18 - Practice No. 1 (Helmets only)

Wednesday, August 19 - Practice No. 2 (Helmets only)

Thursday, August 20 - Lift and Film; Offensive Players Zoom after meetings; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm

Friday, August 21 - Practice No. 3 (Shells)

Saturday, August 22 - Practice No. 4 (Shells)

Sunday, August 23 - Off Day

Monday, August 24 - Practice No. 5 (Pads)

Tuesday, August 25 - Practice No. 6

Wednesday, August 26 - Lift and Film; Defensive Players Zoom after meetings; Will Muschamp Zoom conference - 1 pm

Thursday, August 27 - Practice No. 7

Friday, August 28 - Practice No. 8

Saturday, August 29 - Practice No. 9; Will Muschamp Zoom conference after practice

Sunday, August 30 - Off Day

Monday, August 31 - Lift and Film

Tuesday, September 1 - Practice No. 10

Wednesday, September 2 - Practice No. 11

Thursday, September 3 - Practice No. 12

Friday, September 4 - Stretch and Film; Offensive Players Zoom after meetings; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm

Saturday, September 5 - Practice No. 13 - Scrimmage; Will Muschamp Zoom conference after practice

Sunday, September 6 - Off Day

Monday, September 7 - Lift and Film

Tuesday, September 8 - Practice No. 14

Wednesday, September 9 - Practice No. 15

Thursday, September 10 - Practice No. 16

Friday, September 11 - Stretch and Film; Defensive Players Zoom after meetings; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm

Saturday, September 12 - Practice No. 17; Will Muschamp Zoom conference after practice

Sunday, September 13 - Off Day

Monday, September 14 - Lift and Film; Offensive and Defensive Players Zoom after meetings

Tuesday, September 15 - Off Day

Wednesday, September 16 - Practice No. 18

Thursday, September 17 - Practice No. 19

Friday, September 18 - Practice No. 20; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm

Saturday, September 19 - Practice No. 21

Sunday, September 20 - Off Day

Monday, September 21 - Practice No. 22

Tuesday, September 22 - Practice No. 23; Offensive and Defensive Players Zoom after practice; Will Muschamp Zoom conference - 12:30 pm

Wednesday, September 23 - Practice No. 24

Thursday, September 24 - Practice No. 25

Friday, September 25 - Walk-Thru

Saturday, September 26 - Game No. 1; Opponent and Time TBA