SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

The Gamecocks will have to wait a day to try and even the series against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina's Saturday game against Vanderbilt was postponed and will be made up with two seven-inning games starting at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Game one will start at 11 a.m. with game two 40 minutes following the end of game one. Both games will be on SEC Network Plus.

Reid Morgan (3-4 3.63 ERA) is scheduled to start game one with no starter officially named for game two, although Cam Tringali is the likely option.

The Gamecocks (24-21 5-17 SEC) lost to the No. 4 Commodores 22-11 and will need to win both games Sunday to avoid losing their eighth straight conference series.

From South Carolina Media relations on tickets:

Ticket holders who have Saturday, May 4, reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 11 am game until the game concludes and then move to the BILO Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Sunday, May 5, reserved tickets can come in for the 11 am game and go to the BILO Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.



