Gamecocks saw 'a lot of good things for the most part' against UNCW

South Carolina tied the first game and won the second but the result took a back burner to getting new players at-bats and Kingston said as much postgame.

The Gamecocks scrimmaged UNCW—two six-inning games—the first chance for Mark Kingston and his two new assistants a chance to evaluate some of the talent on the roster and see the freshmen in action against an opponent for the first time.

On his overall impressions of the scrimmage:

Kingston: “We saw a lot of good things for the most part. There are a couple things we need to work on, but we started five freshmen in that first game and I don’t know how many in the second but a lot in that second game, too. Today was a big deal about getting guys who haven’t been in our program on our field playing in a game as much as we possibly could. Winning and losing was secondary to getting guys on our field playing ball.”

On some of the freshmen and newcomer performances:

“They all played well, they really did. (Brandt) Belk played well, (Kevin) Madden played well, (Carson) Hornung played pretty well, (Cole) Messina played really well. We had a lot of new guys that did some good things. I know I’m forgetting somebody but Braswell pitched well, played well, played good defense. I saw a lot of good things from those new guys.”

On some of the returning players' performances:

“They did fine…I think the combination of our vets—(Andrew) Eyster is a returning guy, hit a home run in the first game and (Braylen) Wimmer had the big hit late and (Josiah)Sightler had the game-tying or go-ahead RBI on a hit by pitch—we have a good mix of the old guys and young guys right now.”

On having so many newcomers, having to potentially a lot of them in-season:

“These freshmen can play. We have some guys who are showing signs they can really play. I don’t think we’ll have to start five freshmen on an SEC game day; obviously we had some veteran guys who didn’t play with (Colin) Burgess and (Matt) Hogan. It’s good to see them out there and when we do need them they’ll be very capable.”

On game one starter James Hicks:

“The first inning he struggled but settled in after that. That’s a big thing of what we have to do with our new players and pitchers. We have to learn them: what makes them tick, what works, what doesn’t work. It’s why with a scrimmage like this he’ll be able to look at the video, get with coach parker and say, ‘this is what worked, this is what did and we know we can make this adjustment going forward.’”

On South Carolina’s defensive performance and improving after a tough first inning:

“Scout day, when we had eyes on us, we played pretty clean too. I think we’ll be fine there. Wimmer played second, short and third and Madden played third and second. (Jalen) Vasquez can play second, short and third. We’ll still continue to experience to find what the best formula is for that infield.”

On freshman shortstop Michael Braswell potentially pitching this season:

“He’s a two-way guy. He was a very accomplished pitcher and shortstop in high school. Between Sightler being a two-way guy and Braswell and potentially (Julian) Bosnic, if we have guys who can do that we’ll let them do that.”