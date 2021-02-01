South Carolina will headline one of the best early-season non-conference series of the 2021 season.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball reported the Gamecocks will travel to Texas for a three-game series March 12-14, the fourth weekend of the season and final non-conference weekend.

South Carolina and Texas haven't met since the 2002 National Championship Game at the College World Series when the Longhorns won the title, the final year before a three-game championship series.

The only other times the Gamecocks and Longhorns met were in the 1975 College World Series.

This is a big series with two top 25 teams in the country entering the season. D1Baseball ranks the Gamecocks No. 18 this preseason with Texas at No. 9.

South Carolina begins SEC play the following week, traveling to Vanderbilt.