Gamecocks searching for offensive identity amid three-game skid

South Carolina ranks in the top 40 in most defensive metrics this season, leading to 10 wins through their first 17 games. What’s next, as the Gamecocks try and snap a three-game skid, is getting the offense to start clicking.

Like most years under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks’ defense is operating at a relatively high level.

“It’s very important for us to figure out our identity,” Keyshawn Bryant said. “I felt like we had a pretty good identity last game. We got a little shaky in the second half. The way we started the game is what we should start building up on more.”

Through five league games the Gamecocks rank last in offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, turnover rate and both two-point and free throw percentage. They rank tenth or worst in: free throw rate, block rate and steal rate.

It’s been a struggle in SEC play to put together consistent offensive efforts, but there is a blueprint of how the Gamecocks want to play and have success one the offensive end.

“We want to get the ball out in transition and want to be the grittiest team on the court and most aggressive team on the court,” Bryant said. “We try to space the floor our more, get the ball up and down more, speed the game up and most importantly get on the glass."

The issue is the consistency at which the Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) can do those things.

In wins against Division I opponents this season 16.2 percent of their points have come on fast breaks in the open court and they’re averaging 12.4 points per game on the fast break. By comparison only 12.5 percent of their points in losses are fast break, an average of just 7.3 per game.

The Gamecocks are better when the ball gets into the paint and they finish, scoring 32.4 points on average in the paint during wins and just 21.1 points per game in the paint in losses.

Wildens Leveque has been a bright spot in the front court but there needs to be more production from the bigs. Josh Gray provided some optimism against Arkansas (eight points, 11 rebounds) and will need that to continue.

“It’s very important. The past couple games, not counting this week, before that he didn’t really have any help as far as bigs go,” Gray said. “I feel like my production and attentiveness to the game and practice and drills are all the more helpful to him. He’s our anchor. I have to do my part when he’s on the bench.”

South Carolina has a good opportunity to start clicking offensively, hosting a Georgia team ranking last in league games in defensive efficiency.

It presents a chance for the Gamecocks to get back on track offensively and stop a three game losing streak.

“Just passing the ball, moving the ball. We have great shooters on our team. We have good drivers and have some athletes,” Brandon Martin said. “We have some size. When everything is clicking it’s going to be pretty crazy.”