 South Carolina Gamecocks' SEC baseball tournament opener set
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-22 17:43:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Gamecocks' SEC Tournament opener set

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina found out its seed earlier in the day and just found out what opponent they'll be facing Tuesday afternoon to start the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks are the No. 7 seed in the bracket and take on No. 10-seeded Alabama at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday in the second of four single elimination games that day.

If South Carolina were to win that game, the Gamecocks would advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket where they'd take on Tennessee again, a team they played closely this weekend but dropped the series to.

South Carolina (33-20, 16-14 SEC) hasn't played Alabama this year, and the Tide (29-22, 12-17 SEC) are fresh off being swept at home by Mississippi State.

Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}