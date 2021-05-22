Gamecocks' SEC Tournament opener set

South Carolina found out its seed earlier in the day and just found out what opponent they'll be facing Tuesday afternoon to start the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks are the No. 7 seed in the bracket and take on No. 10-seeded Alabama at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday in the second of four single elimination games that day.

If South Carolina were to win that game, the Gamecocks would advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket where they'd take on Tennessee again, a team they played closely this weekend but dropped the series to.

South Carolina (33-20, 16-14 SEC) hasn't played Alabama this year, and the Tide (29-22, 12-17 SEC) are fresh off being swept at home by Mississippi State.