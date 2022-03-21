Gamecocks see Nick Chubb comparison in newly offered Dante Dowdell
It’s not every day that a high school player gets compared to one of the truly great players in the NFL. Even the highest-profile recruits in the country don’t nab those comparisons daily.So when D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news