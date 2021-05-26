Gamecocks sending out numerous hoops offers

Before things start, they've sent out a dizzying amount of offers over the last few days to build up their 2022 recruiting board before June starts.

The Gamecocks have had to build the majority of their 2021 class and all of their transfer class over Zoom through phone calls but they'll now get the chance to evaluate prospects from the 2022 and 2023 class on campus a few weeks in June and July.

Basketball recruiting has been exclusively virtual for the last 15 months, but that will change over the next week as camps, official and unofficial visits start at the beginning of June.

It's been busy for the Gamecocks on the recruiting trail, especially building out now its 2022 recruiting board before on-campus visits begin next week.

At least six players have reported picking up Gamecock offers over the last week with, specifically in the 2022 class.

The highest-rated of the offers goes to four-star small forward 2022 Josh Reed, No. 93 player in the country out of Pace (Ga.) Academy.

Reed's picked up offers recently from Northwestern, Iona, Arkansas, Clemson and George Mason, among others.

They've also offered IMG Academy shooting guard AJ Storr, who de-committed from Illinois recently and has interest from other high-major schools as well. While he plays in Florida, Storr is originally from Illinois where assistant Will Bailey is from.

Since backing away from his Illinois pledge, Storr's picked up offers from Iowa, South Carolina, Oklahoma State, DePaul, Creighton, LSU and Oklahoma.

They've also offered another Illinois-based player recently in Kam Craft, who has offers from Marquette, Iowa, Texas Tech, NC State, Loyola and others.

Another offer from an area connected to an assistant was three-star forward Christian Watson, who's from Bruce Shingler's hometown of Washington D.C.

Watson also reports offers from Penn State, Providence, Howard, LSU and Georgetown.

Three-star guard Lewis Duarte playing at Victory Christian out of Charlotte, also tweeted out an offer from the Gamecocks along with Jaret Valencia, a power forward out of Texas.

Dom Campbell, a power forward from the Northeast where assistant Chuck Martin has ties, also tweeted an offer from the Gamecocks as well along with an offer from Notre Dame.

South Carolina also issued a rare offer to a rising junior in the 2023 class in local prospect Brandon Gardner out of Gray Collegiate on Monday.