South Carolina will have to wait another day to start its annual rivalry series against Clemson.

Friday's game in Clemson has been postponed due to inclement weather in the upstate with rain expected in Clemson throughout the day.

The series will now begin Saturday in Greenville with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. with game two now in Columbia at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.



The Clemson game will move to a midweek game later on May 11 at 6 p.m.

South Carolina's rotation is still the biggest question now, if the Gamecocks will want to move Friday night starter Thomas Farr (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to Saturday and move Brannon Jordan and Julian Bosnic back a day as well.

The Gamecocks and Tigers each enter this weekend undefeated with South Carolina a perfect 4-0 with a sweep over Dayton and midweek win over Winthrop.

Clemson didn't have a midweek game this week but did sweep Cincinnati to start the year on opening weekend.

Clemson was scheduled to start what Mark Kingston called one of the best two-way players in the country Friday in Davis Sharpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA), LHP Mat Clark on Saturday and freshman Ty Olenchuk Sunday.

There is an incredibly low percentage chance of rain in Greenville Saturday with a high of 64 degrees while it's scheduled to be in the low-80s and partly sunny Sunday in Columbia.