SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina is getting another game under the lights at Williams-Brice.

The Gamecocks will kick off at 7 p.m. against No. 20 Appalachian State on ESPN 2, the program announced Monday afternoon.

South Carolina is currently 1-2 in noon games, 0-4 in midday games and 1-0 in its only night game of the year.

App State is arguably the best Group of Five team in the country, winners of seven straight and averaging 41 points per game. This is the first meeting between the two programs since 1988.

The Gamecocks are coming off a loss at Tennessee last week while App State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) took care of business against South Alabama 30-3.



Before next week's game, South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 SEC) for a night game at Williams-Brice at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network while the Mountaineers host Georgia Southern on Halloween night.