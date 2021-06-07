Gamecocks set to host three football official visitors

Shane Beamer's Gamecock football staff is expected to host a trio of talented official visitors beginning today.



Virginia four-star RB Ramon Brown is among the crop of Monday official visitors for Gamecock football (Rivals.com)

Below is more information on each of the three official visits set to be in Columbia on Monday.

South Carolina wanted to get this talented back on campus and succeeded in locking down a trip. He has a full summer slate that kicked off over the weekend; South Carolina's his second official. Making a move here would be significant for the Gamecocks. *** Pre-visit scoop on Brown for subscribers ***

This four-star may be off the radar for some Gamecock fans, but the staff has quietly been in it since earlier in the year. This is a big first trip for this Northeast backer. *** More on Carter's recruitment for subscribers ***